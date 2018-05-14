Flagstop Gallery opens for the summer season

'Langley Now and Then' is the first exhibition for the Fort Langley Artists Group this season

This painting, titled “Ready for Action” is by Gabrielle Strauss, one of several members of the Fort Langley Artists Group. The artists once again open their Flagstop Gallery for the 2018 season on May 19. Submitted image

One of Fort Langley’s beloved art galleries re-opens for the summer season this weekend.

Beginning May 19, the Fort Langley Artists Group (FLAG) will be back in action for their 24th year at the Flagstop Gallery, located at the historic CN Station, 23245 Mavis Ave.

Kicking off their 2018 season is Langley Now and Then, an exhibition showcasing a variety of artistic mediums, that runs until June 24. The public is invited to view the exhibition and meet the artists during the opening reception on opening day (May 19). All art on display will be for sale.

Following this show will be Artist’s Choice from June 30 to July 29, and Reflections from Aug. 4 to Sept. 3.

The Flagstop gallery will be open weekends and holidays from 12 to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the FLAG Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fortlangleyartistsgroup

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter