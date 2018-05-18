Five things worth checking out over the Victoria Day weekend

The Royal B.C. Museum opens the doors May 18 for its newest feature exhibition, Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs, with over 350 original artifacts. A sarcophagus dating from the 12th dynasty of ancient Egypt (circa 1991 BC to 1802 BC) and discovered in 1987 is “the star of the show,” as it features illustrations and text on both the outside and inside of the coffin. Admission is included in ticket prices for the museum. For more information, visit royalbcmuseum.bc.ca/egypt.

The Luxton Spring Fair runs Friday through Monday. Along with roughly 20 antique tractors and equipment, residents of all ages can enjoy the usual favourites at the spring fair including midway and carnival games, an assortment of vendor booths, the heritage museum and demonstrations from the Vancouver Island Blacksmith. The Langford Legion will also be running a concession.

The fair runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Midway rides run from 3 to 11 p.m. on Friday, 1 to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 1 to 6 p.m. on Monday. Admission is free and wristbands for the midway rides range from $35 to $40. Parking is by donation and located at the corner of Sooke and Luxton roads. People are asked to leave dogs at home.

The 155th Victoria Highland Games and Celtic Festival takes over Topaz Park Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The event features the world heavy events championship, pipe bands, drum majors, Highland/Irish dancing, agility dogs, falconry, sword fighting, professional music bands, clans, heritage displays, Gaelic sports, whisky and beer for adults, food and merchandise vendors, large free children’s entertainment area. The festival runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. Admission is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and youth; free for children under 12. A three-day pass is $30 for adults and $24 for seniors and youth.

Falcon Gymnastics will be finish off their competitive season when they host a meet at Pearkes Recreation Centre this weekend. More than 350 athletes are expected to take part in the meet on Saturday and Sunday, featuring competitors from Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, Washington and Alberta.

The Island Farms Victoria Day Parade starts at 9 a.m. Monday, beginning at Mayfair Mall and continuing along Douglas Street finishing at the intersection of Douglas and Humboldt Street.

But the party actually kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. with live music from the legislature lawn until 6 p.m. The fun picks up again at 10 a.m. Sunday, and keep your eyes on the water for the 44th Annual Decorated Boat Parade at 12:30 p.m. along the Inner Harbour.

First thing Monday morning, expect road closures along Douglas Street, up to Finlayson, which will serve as the staging area for the parade. A flash mob will signal the start of the festivities just after 8 a.m. followed an hour later by the parade, which will feature a fly-over by a Royal Canadian Air Force 443 Squadron Sea King helicopter, followed by F-18 Hornets.

Parade goers are advised to bring blankets and folding chairs along with drinks and snacks to stay comfortable during the two-hour parade. Following the parade, head over to the Victoria Day Block Party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Maritime Museum of B.C., 634 Humboldt St.