Five-man Gypsy Jazz favourites return to Creston

By Jesse Wilicome

Creston favourites, the Tequila Mockingbird Orchestra return with their unique fusion of folk, gypsy jazz, and flamenco to Casey’s Community House on Tuesday, November 27th with local supporting act the Jeremiah Staggs Trio.

Made up of singer-guitarist Kurt Loewen, singer-accordionist Ian Griffiths, percussionist Paul Wolda, fiddler Mack Shields and bassist Keith Rodger, the band has spent years weaving their stories with guitars and violins, accordions and bass, melodies and music makers gleaned from their wanderings. TMO reminds you that music (no matter what kind of device it ends up on) could not exist without warm bodies in search of harmony.

After Ten years of recording, touring, and performing, this band of brothers have toured extensively, playing music festivals like Calgary Folk Fest, North Country Fair, Arts Wells Festival, and Starbelly Jam. In 2017 the band was also given the prestigious Sunday closing slot at the Kaslo Jazz Fest.

Be sure to visit www.thetequilamockingbirdorchestra.com, where the whole album can be listened to via streaming audio.

TMO will also be joined on stage by local musicians the Jeremiah Staggs trio, who played at the Ramada 3-Eh stage earlier this year. Consisting of Jeremiah Staggs on guitar and vocals, Josh Vincent on Djembe, and Erich Schmidt on bass, the trio performs a unique style of American influenced by blues, folk, country, and the old rock and roll records Staggs was raised listening to.

The show starts at Casey’s Community House on Tuesday, November 27 with the Jeremiah Staggs Trio at 7:30 pm, followed by TMO at 8:00 pm Doors. Tickets are $20 in advance and available at Black Bear Books, Fly-In the Fiber, and Casey’s Community or $25 at the door.