First Friday art event in downtown Mission

If you are heading to downtown Mission, stop by at SPARK Art Collective and enjoy the First Friday event.

On the first Friday of every month, SPARK will extend its hours until 9 p.m. for an evening to come together, celebrate and support local artists.

The evening features local music performances and local wines and brews at the toonie bar.

Two local artists will be featured for the entire month. The July festivities features Bob Friesen, a favourite Mission photographer, and Farrell Elliott, with her captivating oil paintings and Conte sketches.

SPARK Art Collective is located at #202 33072 1st. Ave., Mission. For information call 604-287-1345 or visit sparkart.ca.