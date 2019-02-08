Fire and ice wine: Baldy Mountain Resort launches winter wine carnival this weekend

The outdoor event will keep attendees warm with fire dancers, fireworks, ice wine and more

If you want to enjoy the snow while staying warm this weekend, Baldy Mountain Resort has you covered.

On Feb. 9, the resort will host its inaugural ‘Uncork!’ winter wine festival from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m.

The festival will feature 12 wineries from the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association. Winemakers will be there to do the pouring themselves and some of the wines that will be served are not available in stores.

The festival will take place outside, but there will be a tent, bonfires, torches, fire dancers, jugglers and fireworks to keep attendees warm.

There will also be food stations, including ice wine snow cones, and live music played throughout the night.

Transportation will be provided by buses leaving Osoyoos at 5:15 p.m. and Oliver at 5:45 p.m. The buses will depart from Baldy Mountain at 9:45 p.m. after the festival finishes.

Bookings can be made via the Baldy Mountain Resort website. Tickets for the event are $50 and tickets for the round trip bus ride are $18.

