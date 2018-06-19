Central City Arena entrance. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Final skate at former ‘Stardust’ rink in Surrey this Saturday

Central City Arena is closing to make way for tower development

One final skate at the Surrey rink formerly known as Stardust will be held Saturday night (June 23), from 8 to 11 p.m.

Operators of Central City Arena are vacating the building, which they’ve leased since 2010, to make way for a WestStone Group tower development on the City Parkway lot.

A “final public skate notice” has been posted on the arena’s website.

“Central City Arena/Stardust is closing at the end of June. Don’t miss the last chance to skate in the iconic Surrey location,” says the advisory.

Tickets will be available at the door only that night, on a first-come first-served basis.

“Lights, music and fun!” promises the post. “Skate to Top 40 hits and all your retro favourites at the original, iconic Stardust. Live DJ and disco lights add to the fun. All ages welcome.”

Admission and rental rates are posted on the arena website, centralcityarena.com.

• RELATED STORY: Arena in Surrey’s former ‘Stardust’ building to close at end of June – this time for real.

The popular Stardust roller rink closed in 2005. The building served as a Liquidation World store for the next five years, before the Whalley-raised Vilio brothers put in rink boards, installed new flooring and renamed the place Central City Arena.

They’re now considering a move to open a similar arena for ball and roller hockey, along with public skating sessions, in the Showbarn building at Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

The building is slated for demolition to make way for a 50-storey tower on the site, just north of 102nd Avenue. If approved by the city, the $200-million GEC Education Mega Center would cater to international students.

