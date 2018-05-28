Final Fat Oyster Reading Series

Anyone who has attended a Fat Oyster Reading Series event at the Fanny Bay Hall can attest to the quality of authors that have come from the Island and from all over Canada.

This month Wendy Donawa and Aaron Tucker headline the last Fat Oyster Reading Series event before summer break.

After three decades in Barbados as a college instructor and museum curator, Wendy Donawa has returned to her birthplace on B.C.’s salty West Coast. Her poems have appeared in her three chapbooks, in anthologies and magazines, including Prairie Fire, Room, Freefall, Arc Poetry Magazine and Literary Review of Canada.

She was a finalist in The Malahat Review‘s 2013 Open Season Competition, selected for Vancouver’s 2017 Poetry in Transit project, and is a contributing editor with Arc Poetry Magazine.

Donawa’s debut poetry collection, Thin Air of the Knowable (Brick Books) was longlisted for the 2018 Raymond Souster Award and is currently shortlisted for the Gerald Lampert Award.

You can learn more about these two stimulating authors at aarontucker.ca and wendydonawa.com

Unfortunately, our third author, Jordon Scott has cancelled. Check our Facebook Page for an update on an alternate author: facebook.com/fatoysterreading.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear the fascinating voices of Wendy Donawa and Aaron Tucker. See you at the Fanny Bay Hall 7 p.m. Wednesday May 30. Suggested $5 donation at the door.