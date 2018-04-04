Final concert of season at Westacres in Maple Ridge

The final concert of the season will feature former Vancouver Symphony Orchestra principal cellist Ariel Barnes and the Zodiak Trio.

The final Candlelight Concert of the season is taking place at Westacres.

Former Vancouver Symphony Orchestra principal cellist Ariel Barnes will be performing along with the Zodiak Trio, based out of New York

Barnes’ repertoire includes music from Baroque to modern and his international concert engagements include concerto appearances, chamber music, collaborations and solo recitals all featuring world premiers of contemporary art music.

His passion is 21st Century Art Music and he is always working with composers and ensembles to develop new literature for the cello as a solo and chamber music instrument.

Barnes’ performances have been broadcast on CBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 3, Hessischer Radio and Bavarian Radio and Television. He has won two Western Canadian Music Awards and has also been nominated for a Juno. Barnes has performed with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Manitoba Chamber Orchestra, INSO Lviv Symphony Orchestra, Victoria Symphony, Okanagan Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Island Symphony, Canadian Chamber Choir, Festival de Febrero Chamber Orchestra and the Turning Point Ensemble.

Barnes currently resides in Neurenberg, Germany.

The Zodiak Trio was formed in 2006 at the Manhattan School of Music and recognized as one of the best clarinet-violin-piano ensembles performing today.

Clarinetist Kliment Krylovskiy, Vanessa Mollard on violin and pianist Riko Higuma make up the trio whose international concert schedule spans three continents. They have performed throughout Canada, the United States, Japan, Europe and most of China’s main cultural metropolises.

Barnes along with The Zodiak Trio are currently on a North American tour.

The program for the concert will include Fraylach (Klezmer Dance) by Paul Schoenfield, 8 Pieces for Clarinet, Viola and Piano Op. 83 (excerpts) by Max Bruch, a duo for the cello and violin, Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano by Johannes Brahms and Milonga de Angel and Muerte de Angel by Astor Piazzolla.

The Maple Ridge Music Society presents a series of six chamber music concerts each winter season that are held at Westacres, a well kept 20 acre farm, close to the centre of Maple Ridge. The house is at the end of a driveway lined with fruit trees and has a music room that holds close to 140 seats looking out on a beaver pond, surrounded by large cedar trees.

The final concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. on April 8.Tickets are $35, students $15.

• For more information, call 604 467-3162 or go to mapleridgemusicsociety.ca.