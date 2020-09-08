The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre first closed its doors March 15, 2020, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the centre is looking to reopen for small-scale performances and to provide opportunities for local area talents. (VDPAC - Contributed)

Final call for Vernon Performing Arts bursary

Centre Society offering up to three $1,000 bursaries

While the curtain closed on most performances, Vernon’s Performing Arts Centre isn’t letting COVID-19 cancel its support for students.

Up to three $1,000 bursaries are still being offered as part of the Society’s annual bursary program for 2020.

Students from Vernon, Coldstream or Electoral Areas B or C who are entering into, or returning to full-time studies at a university, college, or technical school majoring in an accredited performing arts or performing arts management program; and those students already registered in a recognized apprenticeship program in the performing arts or performing arts management are invited to apply.

Bursary applications must be received at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre by 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15.

To apply, students can visit the society’s website: vdpac.ca/AbouttheSociety/BursaryProgram to download the guidelines and bursary application form, including required support documentation.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society is also inviting feedback from post-secondary performing Arts students, both first-year and returning students about the performing arts programs they are enrolled in, their post-secondary schools, and how their 2020-21 courses will be offered.

Inquiries about the bursary program should be directed to Jim Harding, executive director, at: theatre@ticketseller.ca.

