Film Kicks: Woman at War features woman’s passionate fight for her home

Imagine a strong, Icelandic woman fighting for what she believes in, and you will land at Woman at War, the latest movie to come to the Film Kicks lineup at the Golden Cinema.

Halla is a music teacher, who wages a battle against the local aluminum industry. The movie couples heartwarming comedy and ecoterrorist suspense as she finds her political convictions called into question when her plans to adopt a young girl start coming together. She worries that the aluminum industry will ruin her country and everything it stands for. As she battles it out the industrial side of wealth and growing infrastructure, Halla must risk everything she wants and reams of in life to protect the highlands of Iceland.

Her world comes to a halt when she brings a small orphan into her life, but her fight must go on. The strong female does everything she can to fight for what she believes is right, while trying to maintain her domestic life. She constantly works against the political giant that is trying to control her land and her home, while working toward providing a better life for the small human she has come to love. She takes charge and wages action against police, government, and spies to try to save her home from becoming something it was never destined to be.

Suspense keeps the viewer watching as the small orphan enters Halla’s life. She is forced to choose between fighting for her home, and fighting for what is at home.

Woman at Way is shot in Iceland, and the scenery is breathtaking. It employs music throughout the entire feature to give a musical feeling to a revolutionary film. Halldora Geirharosdottir adds an amazing performance as Halla and her mysterious twin sister Asa.

Catch Woman at War at the Golden Cinema on April 4 at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are available at the Art Gallery of Golden.