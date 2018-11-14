Film Kicks: Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far on Foot

In the second showing of the Film Kicks season, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, and Jonah Hill, star in Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot.

Joaquin Phoenix and Jonah Hill in Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot. Sundance Institute Photo

The movie features the life of John Callahan, as his life is turned completely upside down. The movie is based on Callahan’s memoir, by the same name. The screen adaptation was written and directed by Gus Van Sant, and follows a recently paralyze alcoholic who finds a passion from drawing sometimes crude newspaper cartoons.

Callahan has a lust for lift, a talent for off-colour jokes, and a drinking problem. An all-night bender ends in a catastrophic car accident, and Callahan is left to live his life in a wheelchair.

The last thing he intended to do after the accident was to give up drinking, but he reluctantly enters treatment with the encouragement of his girlfriend and a charismatic sponsor.

While on his road to recovery, Callahan discovers his gift for drawing that takes him into the world of edgy and irreverent newspaper cartoons. His drawings develop and international following and grant him a new lease on life.

The movie is based on Callahan’s true story, who at the age of 21, was in a car accident that left him as a quadriplegic.

The story is described as a poignant, insightful, and often funny drama about the healing power of art.

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot plays Thursday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Golden Cinema. The trailer for the movie is available online at www.kickinghorseculture.ca/film-kicks.