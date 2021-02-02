WE EXIST: Beyond the Binary is one of the first films to document a growing community that lives life “beyond the binary” construct of gender. Photo supplied

Film explores life other than male or female

What if the world told you that you don't exist? For many gender non-conforming individuals, this is the reality.

What if the world told you that you don’t exist? For many gender non-conforming individuals, this is the reality.

WE EXIST: Beyond the Binary is one of the first films to document this growing community living life “beyond the binary” construct of gender, offering a first-hand account of what it is like to exist as other than strictly male or female. WE EXIST features non-binary individuals, activists and doctors who weigh in on subjects ranging from gender binary/social constructs, pronouns, access, and safety.

The film also tells the deeply personal story of Lauren Lubin, a person in their mid-20s who identifies as gender neutral. Lauren shares the emotional, physical, and mental changes and obstacles they face in order to be their authentic self — a journey of transformation.

A positive and empowering film.

Watch trailer here

The 55-minute film is featured at the 30th annual World Community Film Festival, which runs virtually from Feb. 5-13.

For tickets and a full program guide, visit worldcommunity.ca/film-festival

Previous story
Nanaimo youths create colourful ‘Otherworlds’ characters for public art display
Next story
Short documentary about Qualicum Beach jazz musician gets film festival nod

Just Posted

Most Read