Film explores life other than male or female

What if the world told you that you don't exist? For many gender non-conforming individuals, this is the reality.

WE EXIST: Beyond the Binary is one of the first films to document a growing community that lives life “beyond the binary” construct of gender. Photo supplied

WE EXIST: Beyond the Binary is one of the first films to document this growing community living life “beyond the binary” construct of gender, offering a first-hand account of what it is like to exist as other than strictly male or female. WE EXIST features non-binary individuals, activists and doctors who weigh in on subjects ranging from gender binary/social constructs, pronouns, access, and safety.

The film also tells the deeply personal story of Lauren Lubin, a person in their mid-20s who identifies as gender neutral. Lauren shares the emotional, physical, and mental changes and obstacles they face in order to be their authentic self — a journey of transformation.

A positive and empowering film.

Watch trailer here

The 55-minute film is featured at the 30th annual World Community Film Festival, which runs virtually from Feb. 5-13.

For tickets and a full program guide, visit worldcommunity.ca/film-festival