Film crews descend on Agassiz for ‘Republic of Sarah’

Film crews take over downtown Agassiz for the CBS pilot “The Republic of Sarah.” (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

The orange leaves decorating the trees on Agassiz’s main drag may seem like the town has skipped summer, but don’t worry, it’s just decor for a new TV series.

The Republic of Sarah, a CBS television pilot, has been transforming downtown Agassiz for the past week, bringing in fake leaves, a second gazebo for Pioneer Park, false fronts for local stores and everything one needs for a harvest festival.

Movie magic coming to downtown #Agassiz over the next couple days. The Republic of Sarah is filming its pilot in Pioneer Park next week, and obviously spring is not good enough for them. pic.twitter.com/lTxAkV0pKi — Grace Kennedy (@gracekenn) March 18, 2019

According to IMBD, the show will feature actress Sarah Drew (Dr. April Kepner, Gray’s Anatomy) as the mayor of a small New Hampshire town. After the discovery of a valuable resource within the town’s borders, the residents declare the town an independent nation and Drew’s character, Sarah Cooper, finds herself running a brand new country.

The show has been filming around the Fraser Valley over the past month, including outside the Chilliwack Progress office.

Film crews will be working on Pioneer Avenue in Agassiz Monday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 26. Pioneer Avenue will be closed to vehicles, and the bus stops have been moved to Cheam Avenue. Several parking lots have also been closed.

