Film crew will fully close Pioneer Avenue in Agassiz

Pioneer Avenue in Agassiz will play host to a film crew this week, according to a notification letter from North Vancouver-based company Gravity Productions Inc.

According to the letter, dated Jan. 10, filming will be done in the 7000 and 7100-blocks of Pioneer Avenue on Thursday (Jan. 15).

From 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., a full road closure will be in effect with traffic diverted around the stretch of road.

Since parking will be restricted in the area, locals are asked to use a section of the Agassiz Elementary Secondary parking lot off Cheam Avenue as an alternative.

If you require parking or access within the restricted area, contact location manager Scott Walden at 604-983-5111 or assistant location manager Mike Garvey at 604-346-8464.

Preparation for the filming will began on Wednesday (Jan. 14), consisting of a small crew working on vehicles mainly contained to the Agassiz-Harrison Museum parking lot.

The crew will then wrap on Friday, Jan. 17, removing any set decoration, lights and cable, and returning the area to its original condition.

While the notification letter did not provide much detail about what will be filmed — other than the fact that there will be no loud noises, stunts or special effects — Gravity Productions is known to have been filming the “Bonzo” television series last year.

Bonzo is the working title of “The Twilight Zone” series hosted by Jordan Peele that premiered in April 2019 on CBS All Access. The anthology series is based on the original 1959 television show that featured tales of science fiction, horror and mystery.

