Filipino-Canadian artists featured in new ‘Green’ exhibit in Surrey

Bert Monterona’s “Waves of Culture” painting (acrylic on canvas) is featured in the Filipino Music and Art Foundation’s new “How Green Is Your Muse?” exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery.

The works of a dozen Filipino-Canadian artists are featured in a new nature-themed exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery.

The “How Green Is Your Muse?” art show is described as “both a celebration of nature and a plea for universal action to preserve and protect it,” according to an event advisory.

“In an exhibit of catalytic artworks, they convey visceral images of peaceful, majestic environments, while provoking viewers to imagine a world without clean air and devastated by the effects of harmful human activity.”

The exhibit will be shown from Nov. 16 to Feb. 2, with an opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 2:30 to 5 p.m., featuring live music, food and introductory remarks. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.

In creating the art show, B.C.-based Filipino Music and Art Foundation (FMAAF) invited 12 artists to represent their feelings about nature. The featured artists are Danvic Briones, Ileta Buenaventura, Tessie Dichupa, Jo Galang, Mayo Landicho, Edgardo Lantin, Lenore RS Lim, Chito Maravilla, Esmie Gayo McLaren, Bert Monterona, Soliman L. Poonon and Broderick Wong.

Their work includes carving, printmaking, traditional painting, collage with found objects and painting with soil.

The exhibit is presented in partnership with the Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver.

