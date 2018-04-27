Filberg launching annual summer concert series early

Another sunny season of live music in Filberg Park is upon us.

Canada’s ‘Queen of R&B Soul,’ Jully Black will grace the Filberg stage this summer. Photo submitted

Another sunny season of live music in Filberg Park is upon us.

This year, the Filberg Heritage Lodge and Park Association (FHLPA) is launching their fundraising concerts early as part of the annual BC Seafood Festival’s Signature Weekend (June 16 to 17).

The concerts will once again bring a lineup of popular Canadian artists to Filberg Park in Comox. Experience a range of genre’s including powerhouse hard rock with a hint of bagpipes from Celtic folk rockers, Enter The Haggis.

Canada’s ‘Queen of R&B Soul,’ Jully Black will grace the stage with her spirited vocals. Additionally, FHLPA will host some of B.C.’s finest including the nostalgically charged pop of the new Odds (with new music too) and current chart-topping indie rockers, Said The Whale will complete season with a captivating and adventurous performance.

No matter the genre, get ready to dance the night away in Comox Valley’s most scenic waterfront locale.

General admission tickets and four-concert packages will be available online starting May 1. Visit filberg.com for all details.

The 2018 concert dates are:

Saturday June 16 – Enter The Haggis (BC Seafood Festival Signature Weekend)

Thursday July 26 – Odds

Friday August 3 – Jully Black (Filberg Festival’s Friday Night Concert)

Thursday August 23 – Said The Whale

The Filberg Heritage Lodge and Park Association is a non-profit organization established in 1979, which has the responsibility of maintaining and restoring the heritage lodge and outbuildings in Filberg Park. All funds raised by the FHLPA from membership sales, donations, special events and year round fundraising are used for this purpose and for the operational costs associated with managing the Filberg Park for all to enjoy.