Fiddling around in Castlegar

Forty musicians gathered Monday night at Millennium Park for an Old Time Fiddle Jam. Many musicians also participated in the 17th annual Fiddle, Guitar and Piano Workshop hosted by the Kootenay Fiddlers, taking place at Selkirk College this week. The event will culminate with a community concert and dance Thursday night at the Castlegar Community Complex.
