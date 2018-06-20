Fiddle tunes complete farm bistro experience

Local fiddler Nellie Quinn has been teaching students ages five to adult in Greater Victoria for the last four years. As a final recital, Quinn will be performing with some of them before she takes a two-month summer break. (Submitted/Nellie Quinn)

Diners at the Roost will have fiddle music to look forward to, as Nellie Quinn and her students perform their year-end recital.

On Saturday June 23 from 6-8 p.m., Quinn will be joined by about 10 of her students of all ages and ability levels, including a seven-year old. They will also be joined by Garrett Tompson, Quinn’s partner and a bluegrass guitarist and singer.

Quinn said she performed a concert with her students at the Roost last year, and they enjoyed it so much they were asked to come back again.

“I know there’s a lot of reservations made already, but I totally suggest people get reservations while they still can,” said Quinn.

In addition to the Roost, Quinn sometimes holds student recitals at Saanich Peninsula Hospital for their residents.

“I think it’s really great that the students get to perform in their community, but also more importantly give back to the community,” said Quinn. Some of Quinn’s students will be performing for the first time, “so they’re a bit nervous. but they’ll hide it with all their giggles and smiles on stage, I’m sure.”

Quinn, a fixture on the Saanich Peninsula, grew up in North Saanich and attended Deep Cove Fiddle Club since she was a child. She has since toured Canada and the United States, and works in the Northwest Territories teaching with the Aurora Fiddle Society and Kole Crook Fiddle Association.

One of her students wrote his own tune while travelling in England with his grandparents, and Quinn will play alongside him for that. He was working on the harmony parts on Wednesday, and Quinn was excited to feature some original music in addition to Canadian tunes, “and even the odd Scottish and American fiddle tune.” There might even be some singing.

For information or reservations, call 250 655 0075 or visit roostfarmcentre.com