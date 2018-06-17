Festival of celebrity chefs to highlight and celebrate B.C. wines.

The view from See Ya Later Ranch is going to be a big part of the experience at theis year’s Chef meets B.C. Grape on June 23. (Photo courtesy See Ya Later Ranch)

For the second year, Canada’s top chefs are coming to the Okanagan for Chef Meets B.C. Grape.

This year, the Taste of the Okanagan event takes place on June 23 at See Ya Later Ranch, celebrating the food the wine and location of B.C.’s wine country

The event offers the perfect opportunity for wine lovers and foodies to indulge their taste buds and mingle with Food Network stars, iconic B.C. winemakers, top winery chefs and local experts while enjoying the scenery of B.C.’s wine country, according to Miles Prodan, president of the B.C. Wine Institute.

The focus is on the products of B.C., any and all things raised, crushed, and grown in the province.

More than 150 B.C. VQA Wines will be available for sampling at the festival, alongside 12 food stations with plates prepared by some of the country’s top chefs. Guests will be able to walk through the vineyards and vistas at the See Ya Later winery and enjoy a day of chef demonstrations, wine and food pairings, live entertainment and more.

The festival will start with sabering of B.C. sparkling wine at the VIP reception. Leading the wine and food pairing demonstrations are Top Chef Canada head judge Mark McEwan and Master of Wine Rhys Pender. Sommelier Mike Lee will lead wine education seminars in partnership with Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country and the Westside Wine Trail.

“This is going to be my second trip to the Okanagan Valley for Chef Meets B.C. Grape, where great chefs come together to cook and do seminars and great winemakers come out to show you their craft. And we all get to meet at See Ya Later Ranch, which is one of the most picturesque spots I’ve ever been to. I’ll be doing some cooking demos on the cliff’s edge and the view behind me is spectacular,” said McEwan. “We’re going to have a blast.”

Joining McEwan in the lineup of celebrity chefs are other Food Network stars; Trevor Bird, Matthew Stowe and Jinhee Lee, along with 11 top B.C. winery chefs.

For event details and ticket information, visit WineBC.com.