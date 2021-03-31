Screenshot

Female comedians team up for ‘Hysterical’ special

Comedians look to show women can be funny, too, in new special

Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Abbotsford News

Previous story
WATCH: Surrey singer gives Sinatra classic a twist in new video
Next story
Inside Art featured at next Pearl Ellis Gallery exhibit in Comox

Just Posted

Most Read