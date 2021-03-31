Female comedians team up for ‘Hysterical’ special

Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
Comedians look to show women can be funny, too, in new special
Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
Forest Practices Board finds compliance except over two issues
The Pearl Ellis Gallery in Comox presents the Inside Art Annual Spring Art Show and Sale from April 1-24. This group of local artists, formerly known as "The Monday Bunch," works in a variety of mediums including oils, acrylics, watercolours, pastels and scratchboard. Subject matter varies widely, and can range across landscapes, floral, portraits, wildlife, seascapes, modern, inspirational and architecture.
Analysts warn of higher prices this summer
2,781 workers as of Mar. 22 working the pipeline route
If your pleasure boat is more than 78 feet in length you won't have to worry about the compliance notice required by Canadian law under the small vessel regulations.
Club had to change the annual event to comply with COVID restrictions
Last week, New Zealand passed another groundbreaking legislation — this time, for couples who go through a miscarriage or stillbirth. New Zealand approved the new law allowing three-day paid leave after miscarriages or stillbirth without the couple having to tap into their sick leave.