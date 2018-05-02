Federation checks in with exhibition

This isn’t your usual coat check.
The Coatcheck Gallery, located on the lower floor, mimics the on-stage excitement of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.
North Okanagan Chapter Federation of Canadian Artists members were hard at work arranging and hanging artwork in the gallery May 2 in preparation for their New Beginnings exhibition, which remains on display until July 16.
New Beginnings features about 50 paintings in a vast array of subject matters and mediums from approximately 40 chapter members.
The gallery is open during intermission and prior to performances for event ticket holders.
