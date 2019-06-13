Father’s Day concert in Marina Park in Comox

The Comox Valley Concert Band performs at Marina Park in Comox on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16 at 2 p.m.
This 50-piece wind ensemble under the direction of Denise Marquette has been entertaining Valley audiences for over 100 years. The band performs annually at the Cumberland Remembrance Day Service, Courtenay’s July 1st celebrations, as well as fall and spring concerts sponsored by the Evergreen Club.
Sunday’s program will be an eclectic blend of contemporary pop and well-seasoned classics.
Come join the Comox Valley Concert Band on the green in a salute to summer. Family friendly. Bring a chair, blanket and sunscreen. By donation, weather permitting.
For more information, call Howard at 250-941-1598 or visit https://comoxvalleyconcertband.com/concerts/