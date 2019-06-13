The Comox Valley Concert Band will play at Marina Park on Father's Day. File photo

Father’s Day concert in Marina Park in Comox

The Comox Valley Concert Band performs at Marina Park in Comox on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16 at 2 p.m.

This 50-piece wind ensemble under the direction of Denise Marquette has been entertaining Valley audiences for over 100 years. The band performs annually at the Cumberland Remembrance Day Service, Courtenay’s July 1st celebrations, as well as fall and spring concerts sponsored by the Evergreen Club.

Sunday’s program will be an eclectic blend of contemporary pop and well-seasoned classics. And what could be more relaxing than melodic strains drifting on sea breezes, augmented with rustling leaves and the call of seagulls. Add the innocent laughter of children in the water park and listeners will be transported back to a simpler time when community gathered in natural surroundings to celebrate the warmth of the season.

Come join the Comox Valley Concert Band on the green in a salute to summer. Family friendly. Bring a chair, blanket and sunscreen. By donation, weather permitting.

For more information, call Howard at 250-941-1598 or visit https://comoxvalleyconcertband.com/concerts/

