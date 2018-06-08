Father’s Day concert band performance at Marina Park

The Comox Valley Concert Band is set to perform at Marina Park in Comox on Father's Day, Sunday, June 17 at 2 p.m.

This 50 piece wind ensemble presently under the direction of Denise Marquette has been entertaining valley audiences since 1885. Unfortunately, original members are no longer with the organization but this has not compromised the rich sounds produced by this masterful group of musicians.

Sunday’s programme will be an eclectic blend of contemporary pop and well-seasoned classics. And what could be more relaxing than melodic strains drifting on sea breezes, augmented with rustling leaves and the call of seagulls.

Add the innocent laughter of children in the playground and listeners will be transported back to a simpler time when community gathered in natural surroundings to celebrate the warmth of the season.

Come join the Comox Valley Concert Band on the green in a salute to summer. The event is family friendly. Bring a chair or blanket. By donation, weather permitting.

For more information call Howard at 250 941-1598 or visit our website at https://comoxvalleyconcertband.com/concerts/