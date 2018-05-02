Father-daughter duo behind the sets of Many Hats

Dan McCune and Kristine Lee have been creating sets for Many Hats in Penticton for the last year

A casual conversation at a local brewery set the stage for the Many Hats Theatre Company’s new set designers

Local artist Kristine Lee knew Eric Hanston of Many Hats for years and when she found out the co-op was looking for a new set designer, she had an immediate suggestion.

“He was telling me they didn’t have a set designer anymore, and my Dad had just retired so it was a perfect fit,” she said.

The father-daughter duo often work together painting houses in Lee’s home renovation company, so it wasn’t long before they started collaborating on sets for Many Hats.

Dan McCune has built about seven sets while Lee has had her hand in painting the last four or so.

“It’s like putting a puzzle together. Figuring out what works and making it happen all before opening night,” Lee said.

The production of Art of Murder includes a deprivation chamber with water, adding an extra challenge for McCune.

The coffin-like chamber is where lead character Jack Brooks, an eccentric painter, goes to re-energize.

“At one point he goes in there and needs to come out wet, so we had to build it so it could hold water. There’s a plastic liner to hold the water and we run the water from the back and fill it up earlier in the day, so the actor isn’t freezing,” McCune said.

The play, by Joe DiPietro, takes place in Brooks’ (Chuck Pereen) home in rural Connecticut. Brooks awaits the arrival of his art dealer (Isaac Gilbert). The meeting is not one of ease as Brooks feels wronged and plans to kill the art dealer. Brooks lays out his intentions to his wife Annie (Maria Kadomtseva) as she calmly paints and only concedes to help when threatened. The maid (Elizabeth Barry) makes a brief yet memorable appearance. The plot twists and turns, leaving the audience guessing if Brooks will accomplish his plans with the help of his wife or is something else going on entirely?

Brooks’ art plays a special role in the production.

Lee actually created the pieces and they are being auctioned off to raise money for Monday Night Dinners at Nanaimo Square, which feeds homeless people in the city.

“Every Monday we cook and feed the homeless. I’d say there are way more homeless people in Penticton than last year,” she said.

Bidding can be done at the Monday Night Dinners at Nanaimo Square Facebook page.

Jamie Eberle, director for Art of Murder, said the father-daughter duo make an impact on the theatre experience.

“The set is of primary importance because it determines the mood of what you are looking at and the possibilities for action,” he said. “It’s very important. Sometimes you hear the audience as they come in and they’re saying, ‘oh, hey, look at what they’ve done. It’s so different than last time.’ Dan and Kristine are really learning a lot with what works in a dramatic sense and are great to work with.”

The show runs until May 5 with performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting at 8 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 and $22 for seniors and students. For tickets call The Nest & Nectar at the Cannery Trade Centre at 250-493-7275.