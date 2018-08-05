Farquhar Auditorium updates image for 40th season

For 40 years, it has played host to some of the top names in entertainment. And when the curtain rises on a new season in September, the Farquhar Auditorium will be supporting a new brand and fresh look.

The new brand will shorten the full name of the University Centre Farquhar Auditorium to “The Farquhar at UVic”, and will promote the space to a wide variety of audience members and performers, both local and from afar.

The venue plays a major role in the community, hosting the majority of high school graduation ceremonies as well as concerts by local arts organizations such as the Victoria Symphony, the Victoria Choral Society, the Greater Victoria Youth Orchestra and many more. Many cultural celebrations like Diwali celebrations and Shan-e-Punjab take place at the Farquhar each year.

The Farquhar’s stage has seen many famous acts over the years, featuring performers such as Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Bruce Cockburn, Dylan Moran, Randy Bachman, B.B, King, Pat Benatar, Chris Cornell, Martin Short, Mick Fleetwood, Margaret Cho, Bruce McCulloch, Paul Anka, The Waterboys and Nana Mouskouri.

The venue opened its doors to the strains of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, performed by the University of Victoria School of Music Orchestra and Chorus, on Sept. 28, 1978. Built as part of the University Centre complex, the Farquhar was the first “surround” hall built in Canada. The prime objectives of the facility’s design were to provide good acoustics and sightlines from all seats. The Farquhar has long enjoyed its national reputation as a premier acoustic venue.

Mike Farris & The Roseland Rhythm Revue will usher in the new season at the Farquhar on Sept. 22. For more information, visit http://www.uvic.ca/farquhar.