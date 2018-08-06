FAR to host meteor shower viewing

The campout will be held during the peak of the Perseid meteor showers from August 12-13.

Elk Valley residents will have front row seats to an annual celestial event when Fernie Alpine Resort hosts a stargazing campout this month.

Tickets are selling fast to the Perseid Meteor Shower Viewing and Mountaintop Camping Event, which will be held during the peak of the meteor showers from August 12-13.

The Perseids are prolific meteor showers associated with the comet Swift-Tuttle and will be visible from July 17 to August 24.

The FAR event will feature special meteor shower programming, including an educational talk from the camp host and a session with professional photographer Matt Kuhn, who will share tips on night photography.

Tickets start at $49.95 plus tax for a child with deals for families, and include a guided hike, dinner and breakfast at Lost Boys Café and lift access.

FAR marketing manager Karen Pepper said the event had a maximum capacity of 50 guests and tickets were selling well.

“We will keep tickets on sale as long as they are available leading into the event,” she said.

FAR plans to hold more campouts to coincide with celestial events, as well as its regular mountaintop camping program every Saturday night during the summer.

“We hosted a solar eclipse event last summer at the Bear’s Den and it was really successful and fun for our guests who attended,” said Pepper.

“It’s always so cool to see and learn about these unique sky events.”

For more information or to book your spot, call FAR at 250-423-2435 or email guestservices@skifernie.com.