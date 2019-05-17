Fans get sneakpeak at new Batwoman series

The trailer for the CW series was released today

A new take on an old classic is set to air this fall, but fans can now get a sneak peak as the new Batwoman trailer has been released.

Orange is the New Black’s Ruby Rose stars in the series as Kate Kane, Bruce Wayne’s cousin.

When Wayne goes missing, Kane steps into his shoes — or suit — to rescue her love Sophie Moore, played by Teen Wolf’s Meagan Tandy.

At one point in the trailer, Kane asks Luke Fox, Wayne’s employee who takes care of the Wayne Tower while Batman is absent, to fix the suit to which he responds the suit is already perfect.

“It will be, when it fits a woman,” says Rose.

Batwoman is set to air on Sundays via the CW this fall.

