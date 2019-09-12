Fanny Bay Live announces first show of 2019-2020 season

‘Live At Fanny Bay Hall’ is delighted to announce the first concert of the new series, on Saturday, Sept. 21, featuring the Nick La Riviere Band.

The seven-piece Nick La Riviere Band takes its influence from modern New Orleans music; not the older Dixie music some people think of when they hear ‘New Orleans,’ but the fun, horn-heavy music people are partying to there now. The music is all about having a good time, keeping the energy high the whole show, and moving your feet.

Nick’s originals are like if Trombone Shorty met Ben Folds – wild horn solos, piano-based grooves, and melodic vocals. The band also plays its own take on tunes by great artists like Professor Longhair and Sly and the Family Stone. Featuring three vocals, trumpet, sax, trombone, guitar, piano/synth, bass, drums – and sometimes conch shells or wine glasses, the band delivers a big powerful sound.

Tickets are $22 in advance (available at Weinberg’s Good Food, Buckley Bay; Laughing Oyster Book Store, Courtenay; Salish Sea Market, Bowser) or $25 at the door.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show starts at 7.

Mark the date on your calendar and head out for an evening of great fun music at the historic Fanny Bay Hall, and visit www.fannybaycommunity.com for details of other exciting shows at the Hall in the coming months.