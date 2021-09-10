Fan-favourite performers return to Langley Cruise-In

Entertainers like Elvis Elite have been welcomed back for more than 10 years

Langley Good Times Cruise-In organizers are bringing back all the fan favourites to this year’s event that will be sure to keep the streets filled with family-friendly tunes.

The Cruise-In will see three stages return for the 2021 instalment, which board member Chris Cowx said is typical for the Aldergrove show.

“Most of the bands that we have this year have performed at our shows before; so everybody kind of knows what to expect and a lot of them have been requested [to] return,” said Cowx.

This year’s line-up includes The Bombers, Diego Fontana, The Rhythm Method, The Real Canadian Rock Band, Six Gun Romeo, and the ever-popular Elvis Elite played by entertainer Steve Elliott.

“He’s been a part of the show for longer than I’ve been,” Cowx laughed about Elliot’s fame.

“There’s lot of people who come to the show to see him and the pink Cadillac. The act was very fitting for the show and… he continues to perform at our events and contribute to the local charities.”

Cowx estimates Elliott has been performing at the Cruise-In for more than 10 years.

Cruise-In organizers say Elliott has the young Elvis “down to a tee, along with the hip swivels and classic duck walk” that make the King of Rock so recognizable in the 1950s.

Elliott isn’t the only returning performer. Cowx said bands like Six Gun Romeo are returning for their fifth or sixth performance.

But most importantly, Cowx said, the scheduled entertainment reduced their fees so more can be contributed to local charities.

“They all give us a great deal because they want to contribute to the charities, as well,” Cowx said.

Guests can expect family-friendly tunes that appeal to a wide range of listeners.

“The other criteria is how much they get the crowd up and moving,” Cowx said. “And then obviously, we want to have people having fun and enjoying themselves, so when you see people singing along and dancing in the streets, it’s kind of a pat on the back to say, something that we want to see continue.”

The Cruise-In will kick off on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. The live music will be played between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at three different stage locations along Fraser Highway.

The east stage at Fraser Highway and 272nd Street, will host The Real Canadian Rock Band and Six Gun Romeo. The west stage at Fraser Highway and 264th Street, will host The Bombers, Diego Fontana, and The Rhythm Method.

The central stage is the Township’s own spirit stage and will host Elvis Elite and all of the other main events including 50/50, awards and event announcements.

Fans need not fret if they miss the first act, performances will be ongoing at the different stages throughout the day.

Behind the scene Cowx and the Cruise-In team will be working to put together another unforgettable event.

“It’s not until probably just before noon on the day of the show where you know you reach a point where you can’t really do anything else to make the show any better. That’s when we actually get to relax a little bit and take in what we’ve helped accomplish, and maybe talk to a few friends and see some cars,” Cowx said.

“But it doesn’t last very long because the end of the show comes really quick and we have to have the roads back open again in just a few short hours and then the following days are swapped meet and everything else.”

Despite the current restrictions related to the pandemic, organizers are still expecting a strong turn.

“Even if the numbers are a little bit less, it’ll still be a good show,” Cowx assured.

This years new comers are a talented local group that are no strangers to the stage. The Bombers are a blue collar band that play straight up rock n’ roll that’ll keep your party rockin’ at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, happening Sept. 11. 2021 in Aldergrove. (Cruise-In/Special to Langley Advance Times)

This seven piece RnB, funk, pop and rock band is not new to the entertainment scene and is back for their fourth year supporting the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, happening Sept. 11. 2021 in Aldergrove. The Rhythm Method play favourites from the 1960s, ’70s, best of the ’80s and ’90s, as well as today’s dance hits. (Cruise-In/Special to Langley Advance Times)