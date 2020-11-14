Famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer set to bring message of joy, unity to Fraser Valley homes

Gurdeep Pandher, a Yukon-based bhangra dancer, shows his skill with sweeping arm movements and high kicks on the steps of the BC Legislature Building on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (Devon Bidal/ Black Press file)

A Yukon-Punjabi influencer will be dancing his way into viewers’ homes in hopes of uniting people and getting them active through a class hosted by the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) this coming week.

Internet famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer, Gurdeep Pandher, will be offering “an invigorating” live dance class for free on Nov. 18, said Rodrigo Madrigal, communications manager with the Student Union Society of UFV.

It’s open not just to UFV students, but to the general public as well.

“We strongly believe that is important for our students and UFV Community to take part in it, as it will help bring awareness of having play in our lives during these difficult times,” Madrigal said.

Pandher is a social media sensation and bhangra influencer who has been featured on CBC Yukon, CBC National, CTV National News, Buzzfeed, The Huffington Post, SBS Australia, and many other platforms with his on-going viral bhangra videos.

In August, Pandher was seen dancing and splashing along the shores of Long Beach in Tofino.

READ MORE: Famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer brings movements of joy to Long Beach

In that same Vancouver Island trip, he was photographed dancing outside the B.C. Legislature Building.

READ MORE: Internet famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer explores Vancouver Island

Attendees to the Nov. 18 class will learn fun, classic, and traditional bhangra moves, Madrigal said.

Bhangra at UFV with Yukon-Punjabi influencer Gurdeep Pandher takes place online on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To register for this free event, go to eventbrite.ca.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress