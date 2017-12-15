Family Christmas fun at Aldergrove’s Loft Country farm

The Loft Country children's horse camp in Aldergrove is celebrating Christmas in a new way this year

Loft Country children's horse camp in Aldergrove is celebrating Christmas in a new way this year with four nights of a Loft Country Christmas, Dec. 8-9 and 15-16, with a wide range of family entertainment.

The evening starts with a live nativity scene portrayed by child actors, and is followed by horse rides on a live carousel inside the lit-up horse arena, rides on bumper cars, rides on a horse-drawn wagon with Santa Claus, and Wild West entertainment with dancers, gunslingers and piano players, and plenty of food in the Old West Town.

Loft Country owners-managers Trent and Sherry Sulz are pleased that the crowds have been growing and have averaged over 200 guests each night.

There is all kinds of western-themed fun for kids of all ages at the Loft Country “dude ranch” and plenty of Christmas lights, music and more for the season.

The summer children’s horse camp has grown by leaps and bounds — from 914 youths last year to 1,415 this past summer — and Loft Country’s “top gun” Trent Sulz says it was time to expand on that for the winter season.

“We decided to do a family-oriented Christmas season program this year and hope to do it every Christmas,” said Sulz.

The horse arena is decorated with lights, and the farm’s ponies and horses are decorated for a “live carousel” which guests can ride in a circle to the sounds of Christmas music, just like a fair carousel. The horses are led in the circle by a crew of farm volunteers, one per horse and rider for the safety and comfort of all.

There are also horse-drawn carriage rides with Santa on the farm property.

There is live entertainment in the farm’s main auditorium, a kid’s treasure hunt, bumper cars, “fainting” goats petting zoo and a Nativity scene created by young actors and singers.

The farm has also built a western town facade, where guests can enjoy live entertainment including an old west shootout, along with food and beverages. Note that there will not be any alcohol served or consumed on the farm.

All of this, except for food and beverages and the carriage rides, is included in the admission fee.

The Loft Country Christmas runs Friday and Saturday evenings, Dec. 8-9 and 15-16, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 adult to $15 child, with family rates as well as free admission for youths aged four and under. For tickets and more information see the Loft Country Christmas website.

