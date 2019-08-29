Fall into art with the Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s autumn classes

New classes and new opportunities help you discover your artistic side this fall

There are dozens of classes and workshops to choose from in the fall lineup of art classes at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Submitted)

Find your love for art this fall with the Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s new lineup of art classes.

Beginning Sept. 24 and running into December, the selection of classes and one-day workshops for both adults and kids is more diverse than ever.

Be it painting, pottery, jewellery-making, photography, or even fibre arts, there’s no shortage of ways to get creative as there are more than 40 classes to choose from.

If you’re looking to delve into the world of painting and drawing, Watercolour Beginnings, Intro to Fine Arts Media and First Steps in Drawing will leave you with plenty of new techniques.

And if you’re wanting something camera-related, Beginning Photography and Next Steps in Photography will get you in the creative mood.

For the pottery enthusiasts, there’s a wide selection of classes to build your already existing skills and learn new ones. Wheel 1: Intro to Wheel guides you through the basics, from centring on the pottery wheel to trimming, glazing and firing. And for those who already have experience, Terrific Teapots will help you learn tips and tricks to throwing a teapot body and different styles of lids and spouts. Get More Out of Your Glazes will show you the basics to understanding glaze chemistry and how to get the most out of your glazing time.

If you’d like to create your own jewellery, the numerous classes offered this fall will leave you more than ready. Some classes focus on the art of wire-working, such as Wrapping Stone Pendants. Others teach the art of glass bead making, from Glass Beads 1: Intro, to Glass Beads 2: Dichroic Glass, while another guides you through how to make beautiful fused glass pieces in Glass Fusing 1: Intro to Fusing.

Those looking to explore the world of fibre arts will be able to do so with Crochet for Beginners, Introduction to Knitting and Starting Out with Embroidery, and even continue to learn more techniques with Knext Steps in Knitting and Whitework Embroidery.

And there’s something for those interested in performing arts, too. Dance class Introduction to Traditional Bellydance teaches you the fundamentals of bellydancing with dancer Annie-Claude Perrault.

There are many classes for kids as well. Introduction to Anime will guide your kids through creating their own illustrated characters, while Mud Slingers shows children the basics of working with clay and the infinite amount of things they can make with it.

The Chilliwack Cultural Centre also has open studio times for people to hone their skills in pottery, painting and drawing, and glass. The open studios are non-instructional sessions. Cost is by drop-in fee or punch card, and price varies for each open studio. Private classes for small groups or individuals are also offered.

For more in formation on any of these classes, including dates and prices, and to register visit www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, call 604-391-SHOW(7469), or stop by the Centre Box Office at 9201 Corbould St.

