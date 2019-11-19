Fall for Ballet to showcase excerpts from classic works from around the globe

Langley ballerina Sharon Collins returns to her hometown to perform in Fall for Ballet, Nov. 23, at Chief Sepass Theatre. (Langley Advance Times files)

Coastal City Ballet opens its 9th season with the mixed repertoire program Fall for Ballet on Nov. 23 at Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley.

The program will include excerpts from classic works like the Spanish Petipas Paquita, known for it’s technical challenges and stunning costume, the grand pas de deux of Vainonens Flames of Paris, set in the era of the French Revolution, and The Dying Swan.

The world premiere of choreographers from Justine Fraser and Coastal City Ballet founder Li Yaming will also be featured in Fall for Ballet.

“Coastal City Ballet was founded to develop the talents of young, aspiring dancers, preparing them for a career on the professional stage,” Yaming said, returning after a several year absence with the company. “I am excited to return and create this piece for the wonderful dancers of Coastal City Ballet.”

“I had an amazing time working with the dancers to create this premiere,” Fraser added. “The talent and dedication the dancers show during the creation process allowed me to push the boundaries and the result is remarkable. Anchoring the performance will be selections from the classical ballets Paquita and Flames of Paris.”

Langley native Sharon Collins dances as a soloist in the production and said she is excited to perform in her hometown.

“Growing up in Langley, I always dreamed of being a professional dancer. While I had to train outside the city, Langley is still my home. That’s why I am so honored to be involved in this world-class production that is being offered to Langley residents,” Collins said.

Tickets are available for $30 at www.brownpapertickets.com and the performance begins at 6:30 p.m.

Coastal City Ballet is a repertory ballet company, based in Vancouver, that provides performance opportunities for emerging dancers, both Canadian and internationally.

Since its conception in September 2011, the company has presented numerous productions to audiences across the country and commissioned world premieres.

