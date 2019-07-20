Falkland Fancy Fest will have human Hungry Hungry Hippos game

No Nap Records offering live music, camping and games in Falkland on July 27

Petunia & The Vipers will be one of the headliners at the No Nap Records Fancy Fest in Falkland on July 27. (Submitted photo)

Okanagan promotion group No Nap Records wants to celebrate cofounder Sian Macleod’s birthday in style on July 27 in Falkland, and all ages are invited.

The group is bringing 10 live B.C. acts ranging from swing jazz to comedic country to rock ‘n roll to perform at the Falkland Community Hall. Headliners will include Petunia & The Vipers, The Rock Band Called Time, and musical comedian Shirley Gnome.

There will also be two free dance classes, including square dance, and a human Hungry Hungry Hippos party game.

“Bring a skateboard or mechanic creeper as well as a plastic laundry basket and any sort of sports balls if you’d like to join in with human Hungry Hungry Hippos,” a release said. “We’ll be playing that late at night.”

The game involves teams pushing players into the centre of the playing field to collect as many balls as possible and return them to their team’s corner.

For the hungry humans, the group said local pubs and cafes will have food specials, snacks and a barbecue available at the hall.

The cost is a $25 donation to the bands at the door, though kids get in free, and doors open for the first band at 4 p.m.

The event will run through to midnight and guests are invited to camp at the Falkland Stampede Grounds, which is about a 5-minute walk from the hall.

The Falkland Hall is located at 5706 Highway 97.

