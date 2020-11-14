Fair-trade Christmas market pops up in Yarrow

Yarrow Christmas Market by Ten Thousand Villages is in Chilliwack for two weekends

Customers shop of items during the Yarrow Christmas Market on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A little Christmas spirit is coming to Yarrow for two weekends in November.

The Yarrow Christmas Market, a festive pop-up market hosted by Ten Thousand Villages Abbotsford, runs Nov. 14 and Nov. 28. Products include jewelry, Christmas ornaments and hand-knitted items.

Everything is fair-trade and most items are made from natural or recycled materials by artisans from around the globe. Every purchase improves the lives of makers by supporting their craft and providing a fair, stable income.

The Ten Thousand Villages Yarrow Christmas Market is at 42228 Yarrow Central Rd. It takes place today (Nov. 14) and is back again on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The building has a bay door which is rolled up for more air circulation. Only two people, or two small bubbles, are allowed in at a time.

