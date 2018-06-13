Fabric art featured at Mennonite Heritage Museum exhibit

The fabric art of Lois Klassen is featured at a new exhibit opening June 16 at the Mennonite Heritage Museum in Abbotsford.

The fabric art of quilter Lois Klassen is the focus of an exhibit that opens Saturday, June 16 at the Mennonite Heritage Museum, 1818 Clearbrook Rd.

The exhibit, Stars and Dark Matter, runs until July 31, and admission is by donation to the museum.

Klassen’s quilts are not meant to be bed coverings but are intended to be hung on a wall and appreciated as one would view a painting.

She enjoys working in series, and three distinct series will be on display at this exhibit.

Klassen’s more traditionalist work featuring triangles and hexagons contrasts with an improvisational style in which images emerge.

This exhibit will showcase a third series, Dark Matter, in which quilts are made by appliquing scraps onto a black background.

Klassen’s fabric artwork has been displayed in the Portland Art Museum. It has also appeared on the cover of a book of poems by local writer Robert Martens, and was included in the April/May 2018 issue of Quilting Arts magazine.