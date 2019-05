Musical theatre is presenting The Beatles in Revue opening on May 8

Hatzic Middle School musical theatre is presenting “The Beatles in Revue” opening on May 8 and running nightly until May 11.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at the Hatzic Middle School office or at the door on show nights.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.