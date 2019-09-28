‘Extraordinary musical experiences’ for upcoming South Okanagan concert season

Cellist Ofra Harnoy, who has won five Juno Awards, will kick off the South Okanagan Concert Society season at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver. (Contributed)

After last year’s South Okanagan Concert Society season ended with a packed house and a jubilant crowd after eight cellists performed, they decided the upcoming season should start with cellos.

“This year, buoyed by the beauty and unique, exceptional sound of the cello, the concert society decided the first concert of the new season on Oct. 4 would be cellist Ofra Harnoy,” said Marion Boyd in a news release. “Harnoy has established herself on the world concert stage, won five Juno awards and is a member of the Order of Canada. She is not to be missed.”

Then on Nov. 15, Boyd said the dynamic Bergmann Piano Duo are performing. With a repertoire encompassing everything from baroque to contemporary music, she said they have inspired audiences throughout the world for more than two decades.

On Jan. 31, 2020, songwriter Lizzy Hoyt, will let audiences hear why she is now known as one of Canada’s moat popular Celtic-folk artists. She plays fiddle, guitar, harp and mandolin, tours with her trio throughout the year and Boyd said she is known for the way she brings history to life with music.

The series finale is on March 20 with the Montreal Guitar Trio, back by popular demand.

“Guitarists Sebastien Dufour, Glenn Levesque and Marc Morin win over audiences with their virtuosity, rigour, creativity and engaging stage presence. You can hear them in prestigious venues across the world or you can hear them in Oliver. You choose,” said Boyd.

Tickets for the series are available now online at www.venablestheatre.ca or at the Venables Theatre box office Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Any two or more tickets in advance are $21 per ticket. A single ticket in advance is $23 and at the door $25. Children and youth are only $2.50.

“Bring kids and grandkids and introduce them to top quality live music. Talk to friends and join together to get tickets and make the winter months a time for extraordinary musical experiences. It is the best way to rise above valley cloud,” said Boyd.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews editor@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.