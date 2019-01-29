Exploring luxury at the Poet’s Extravaganza in Maple Ridge

The Holy Wow Poets will be holding a Christmas book sale and poetry reading on Dec. 4. (Contributed)

Luxury is the theme of this years Holy Wow Poets – Poet’s Extravaganza.

Fifteen well known local artists created paintings based on their interpretation of the theme which were then randomly distributed to 15 well known local poets who wrote poems based on their interpretations of the paintings.

“The poets don’t know anything, they don’t even know who the artist is. I keep it all anonymous,” explained organizer Phil Ransom, adding that it is a cooperative effort between the Wow Poets Canada and the Garibaldi Arts Club.

At the Poet’s Extravaganza the poet and the artist will present how they came about their interpretations together with the painting on the main easel at the front of the room. The poet will then read aloud their poem.

Ransom will be presenting a special poem for the event.

Each painting will be available for sale together with the poem. The poems are printed out on a vellum sheet and framed.

The event is usually attended by Candice James, poet laureate emerita New Westminster, and Janet Kvammen with the Royal City Literary Arts Society.

“It’s a well attended event,” said Ransom.