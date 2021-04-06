Experimental paintings now on exhibit at Nanaimo’s Art 10 Gallery

Dorothy Sevcov's 'Having Fun With Acrylics' on display through April

Art 10 Gallery founding member Dorothy Sevcov is showing her latest body of work, a collection of paintings made using pouring, mixing and “smooshing” techniques.

For the month of April, Sevcov presents Having Fun With Acrylics at Art 10 Gallery. The name of the show reflects the experimental nature of the paintings.

Sevcov said she created the pieces in response to her husband’s death last May.

“I had so much paint and canvases, so I just started playing and I ended up [with] over 60 paintings,” she said. “So it just was a coping mechanism, I guess.”

While Sevcov also does more conventional watercolour still-lifes and scenic painting, she said her recent experimental work has been more freeing. As someone who’s been painting for 50 years, Sevcov said she’s always trying new styles and finding new approaches to keep painting interesting.

“I started in oils and then I switched to acrylics and then I did collages, I did printing … I’ve done them all,” she said. “So I get bored doing the same thing so then I switch and do something entirely different.”

