Experimental improv music event to be held in Summerland

Session will examine process of creating sound in a group

A participatory art event entitled Tea and Experimental Music Jam will be held in Summerland next month.

The purpose of the event is to explore sound and the process of creating sound in a group.

Musicians and noise-making enthusiasts are invited to bring an instrument to improvise together in an open jam.

At minimum there will be two participants, playing modular synthesizer and theremin. The makeup of the group beyond this will depend on whoever shows up.

The venue has outlets and limited sound equipment, but participants should bring their own amps and cables if their instrument requires them.

Visual artists are also invited to come explore sound in the visual modality and art-jam to the music being created.

Flat surfaces will be available, but artists should bring their own art materials.

Spectators are welcome to come mingle and enjoy the sights and sounds.

Russian-style tea with jam will be served.

The event will take place at the Summerland Arts and Culture Centre, 9525 Wharton St. on Saturday, May 18 from 7 to 10 p.m. Entry is $5 per person at the door, with proceeds going towards hosting future similar events.

