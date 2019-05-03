Exhibit showcases work of Abbotsford Photo Arts Club

Opening reception on Saturday, May 4 at Kariton Art Gallery

Waterdrop by Anita Teljeur is among the works that the Abbotsford Photo Arts Club will have on display at an exhibit that opens this Saturday at Kariton Art Gallery.

A new exhibit by the Abbotsford Photo Arts Club opens Saturday, May 4 with a reception at the Kariton Art Gallery (2387 Ware St.).

The reception runs from 6 to 8 p.m., and light refreshments will be provided.

The exhibit showcases the talents of local photographers and features a fresh visual experience of local scenes, creative compositions and unexpected views.

The collection encompasses the works of several photographic artists in a range of stylistic sensibilities. Photo prints and framed pieces will be available for purchase.

The Abbotsford Photo Arts Club says that one of the joys of photography is “learning to not only see the amazing world around us, but capturing and sharing it in meaningful ways.”

“Photographers train their eyes to see colour, texture, line or curve, and the interplay of subjects. We watch stories happening around us, each and every moment.

“And then we hone our skills to capture and present those observations in the hope that you, the viewer, will join us in the art of seeing.”

The exhibit continues until May 28 during gallery hours (11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday).

Visit abbotsfordartscouncil.com for more information or call 604-852-9358.

