Evie Lavers of Wells leading music marketing workshops this month with Rhythm Club

Rhythm Club co-founders Evie Lavers of Wells (left) and Zan Comerford recently received support from Creative BC to lead nine rural music marketing intensive workshops, including one Sept. 13 in Prince George. Photo submitted

Up-and-coming musicians have the opportunity to learn vital digital marketing skills this month, as the music marketing specialists from Rhythm Club embark on a workshop tour supported by Creative BC.

Rhythm Club was founded by Evie Lavers of Wells and Zan Comerford, two young female creative entrepreneurs who have a combined 16 years of experience in international markets, and are eager to share their wisdom and passion for music.

With full-day intensive workshops in Terrace, Haida Gwaii, on Salt Spring Island and in six towns in between, Rhythm Club aims to empower rural communities with the digital marketing skills they need to compete in today’s saturated industry.

Lavers and Comerford are no strangers to the finer points of music marketing.

From massive international music festivals to intimate festivals in northern B.C., from folk artists to DJs, the Rhythm Club team has seen it all — and made it profitable.

With seven years of success marketing niche events, artists and ideas to international audiences, Comerford is considered Rhythm Club’s “resident enthusiasm expert.”

“She specializes in creative, connective marketing campaigns that increase sales, grow community, and push good into the world,” according to a press release from Rhythm Club.

“Zan’s CV reads like a summer wishlist of international music festivals, and she believes in the power of inspired business to see us through.”

Lavers is currently the marketing co-ordinator for Island Mountain Arts and the ArtsWells Festival, as well as the assistant executive director for Tiny Lights Festival and a trainer for the B.C. Touring Council.

“Evie is an innovative arts administrator from Australia, with over seven years of experience, delivering online communications, strong social media campaigns, and niche art and culture event services,” according to the release.

“After completing her Advanced Diploma in Music Business from CMIT Perth, she developed skills and relationships to produce large outdoor music events.”

Workshop attendees will learn how to optimize their social profiles for their career goals, use high-impact business strategies, leverage their online community, easily create engaging content, make a press kit, and use Mailchimp effectively.

“Musicians have never had more tools at their disposal to help them elevate their music careers, but this has also made navigating the landscape confusing and overwhelming,” says Lavers.

“Zan and I see so many artists with incredible talent not getting the opportunities they deserve because they couldn’t get above the digital noise.

“Rhythm Club sets out to change all that.”

Workshops began this week, with the first one taking place Thursday (Sept. 5) at the Victoria Event Centre.

A full-day workshop is being held today (Friday, Sept. 6) at the Gabriola Arts Council, and weekend workshops are coming up Saturday (Sept. 7) at The Port Theatre in Nanaimo and Sunday (Sept. 8) at ArtSpring on Salt Spring Island.

Rhythm Club is hosting an all-day music marketing intensive Friday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Omineca Arts Centre in Prince George.

Lavers and Comerford will travel to Smithers for a workshop Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Old Church and then head to Terrace for a workshop Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Kermode Friendship Society.

They will lead a workshop at the Prince Rupert Library on Monday, Sept. 16 and wrap up the tour Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Haida Heritage Centre in Skidegate.

All full-day workshops are $45 and are open to participants of all genders, identities, and origins.

Class capacity is limited. Secure your spot online at rhythmclub.ca.

