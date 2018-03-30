Everything Shuswap tours Shuswap

Author Jim Cooperman will be visiting several libraries this month to talk about his popular book

Now in its second printing, Everything Shuswap will be the topic for five powerpoint presentations by author Jim Cooperman in April.

The first event will be at 8 p.m. on April 3 at the Shuswap Naturalists’ monthly meeting at the library in the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus.

The next four talks will be at local libraries beginning in the Enderby Branch at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, followed by the South Shuswap Branch at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 12; the Salmon Arm Library at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 21 and then at the Sicamous Branch on Tuesday, April 24 at 1 p.m.

Everything Shuswap has received rave reviews in various publications. The Vancouver Sun noted that the book is “a compelling portrait of land, waters, wildlife and human history.” In BC Bookworld, a review states the book “makes a convincing case for better understanding and appreciating one of this province’s best kept secrets.” A Globe and Mail review pointed out how “Everything Shuswap should be mandatory reading for anyone who lives in or visits the Shuswap.”

Thanks to author Jim Cooperman gifting the proceeds to the school district, the first printing raised $24,5000 for outdoor learning. Area teachers are now applying to the new fund for field trips this spring and each school in the district can access up to $1,000 for nature study programs.

The book talks are open to the public and will provide an inside look into the story behind the book and how the publication benefits the community. Copies of the book can be purchased at local bookstores, Askew’s, Blind Bay Village Grocer and other local stores. There will be a book signing at Bookingham Palace in the Mall at Piccadilly following the library talk on April 21.