Everything is coming up rose at this year’s Art of Wine Festival in Chilliwack

The sixth annual Art of Wine Festival is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on May 11. (Submitted)

It’ll be red, white and rosé at this year’s Art of Wine Festival at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

This is the sixth year for the annual event, and the focus is on rosés this year. Organizers wanted to offer something different, especially for those who attend Art of Wine every year.

“We’re always trying to bring something new and exciting to the festival. Rosés are fabulous and it’s something we’ve never done before,” says Delaney Bergstrom, event organizer and development officer at the Cultural Centre.

“B.C. is really upping its rosé game. There’s quite a few wineries doing really fabulous rosés. We’ve seen quite a few launch in the past year or two.”

About 20 different wineries, all from B.C., will be offering samples on May 11. All of the ones bringing rosés to sample will be located in the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre, while the others will be spread throughout the Cultural Centre lobby.

“You get to sip and sample as you please,” says Bergstrom.

You can have as many samples as you like and it’s a fantastic way to try every winery, she adds.

New wineries to the festival this year include Singletree (Abbotsford), Okanagan Crush Pad (Summerland), CC Jentsch Cellars (Oliver), and Culmina Family Estate (Oliver).

“As people are sampling, they get to use their yellow token to vote for their favourite winery, and at the end of the evening we present that winery with a trophy.”

There will also be a wide variety of food to try by Twisted Thistle, Fresh Impressions Catering, Cultivate Café, Hugo’s Mexican Restaurant, and Hofstede’s. Each will offer one cold hors d’oeuvres, one hot and one dessert. The Farm House Natural Cheeses from Agassiz will also be bringing a selection of cheeses.

The evening will feature two different musical acts at the same time. Performing in the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre will be Vancouver band Whitey. They’re a six-piece, hard-hitting, funky, groovy, dance band.

Pianist Wesley Hawkins will be playing in the O’Connor Group Art Gallery, surrounded by art from talented high school students in the Art 33 exhibition.

There’s a hand-painted rosé-themed abstract backdrop for people to take photos in front of. The nine-feet-by-12-feet piece was painted by Bergstrom and Jacquie Simpson. It will be accented with flowers by Chilliwack florist Did I Mention Flowers?

And to add extra delight to the evening, right in the middle of the event will be a silent auction. Items include a wine tour for six at Culmina Family Estate Winery, a helicopter ride touring over the Fraser Valley with Librico Helicopters, and more.

“All of the proceeds go back to the arts and crafts programming at the centre, so it all stays within the community,” says Bergstrom. “The 50/50 [plus tips and concession] goes into the Angel Fund which helps underprivileged youth access our classes who can’t afford to do so.”

The Art of Wine Festival is Saturday, May 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Tickets are $50 and available from The Centre Box Office by calling 604.391.SHOW(7469), and online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

This is a 19+ only event. ID is required.

