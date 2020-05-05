‘Everybody Wash Your Hands’ say Maxwell and Thain

Fraser Valley duo release new children's song on how to 'rub and scrub with soap and water'

Laurie Thain and Gordon Maxwell have released a timely new duet through Pure Pacific Music to teach children the importance of hand washing.

Thain is a country music singer-songwriter and B.C. Country Music Hall of Fame member who additionally owns Pure Pacific Music – a company that specializes in writing and producing learning-focused musical materials for kids.

Maxwell studied Opera Performance at the University of Alberta and moved to Vancouver in 1987 where he wrote and performed the No. 1 Canadian song, “Hopeless Love” with the band One Horse Blue.

Maxwell’s voice has been featured on many commercials and album background vocals; he has since toured with country icon Ian Tyson and played bass for the band Chilliwack.

Everybody Wash Your Hands uses a catchy upbeat melody to mention “soap and water” and how to properly “rub and scrub.”

“This is a song that will have everyone singing along as they wash their hands,” Thain said in a recent Facebook post. “Not only is this fun but it is really important to drive this message home. Please share this song with all of your friends and family all over the planet.”

Thain has been performing with Maxwell for more than 30 years and the song can be purchased on Itunes, heard on Spotify, or discovered at www.purepacificmusic.com.

