Evening with John Fogerty announced for Abbotsford Centre

Former CCR lead performs in July, tickets go on sale April 13

“An Evening with John Fogerty” has been announced for Abbotsford Centre this summer.

Fogerty, hailed as one of the most influential musicians in rock history, plays the centre at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 15.

His career spans more than 50 years. As leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, the group’s chief musical architect, and as a solo artist, Fogerty’s works rank as some of the most influential in American music history.

He is the writer, singer and producer of numerous classic hits, including Born on the Bayou’ Green River, Proud Mary, and Bad Moon Rising.

Fogerty has been honoured as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists, 100 Greatest Songwriters, and 100 Greatest Singers by Rolling Stone.

He has also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Baseball Hall of Fame, as well as being a New York Times best-selling author for his memoir, Fortunate Son: My Life, My Music.

His remarkable career began in his hometown of El Cerrito, Calif., soon earning massive popular and critical success with the one and only Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Fogerty forged a distinctive, groundbreaking sound all his own, equal parts blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, swamp boogie, and Southern-fried rock ‘n’ roll, all united by his uniquely evocative lyrical perspective.

After CCR called it quits in 1972, Fogerty embarked on what would prove to be an equally impressive solo career.

Among his many highlights are 1975’s John Fogerty – featuring the rollicking Rockin’ All Over The World – and 1985’s #1 phenomenon, Centrefield.

With its trio of timeless hit singles, including The Old Man Down The Road, Rock And Roll Girls, and the irresistible title track, the multi-platinum collection marked Fogerty’s glorious return to the forefront of modern rock ‘n’ roll.

Tickets for his Abbotsford concert range from $29.50 to $99.95 and are available starting Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com, at the venue box office or by phone at 1-855-985-5000.