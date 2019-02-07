Evening of laughter and familiar friends with Golden Girls tribute show in Chilliwack

As a wonderful introduction to the joy of the hit television series for first timers, it’ll have the uninitiated rolling in the aisles, while die-hard fans fondly remember the brilliance of The Golden Girls.

Delivering all the classic dialogue, razor sharp gags and taboo-breaking stories of the classic television show, Thank You For Being A Friend is the ultimate Golden Girls tribute show with a twist.

For seven seasons The Golden Girls were the queens of television comedy, and twenty years later, they’re coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, but this time as life-sized puppets.

Blanche’s son, Jeremiah, has returned home to tell his mother that he and his partner are having a child through a surrogate mother. The news that she will soon be a grandmother makes her bristle, if only because she isn’t entirely pleased by the idea of being considered old and a granny. All of this happens on top of her recent discovery that author E.L. James has stolen her life story and turned it into the best-selling book, Fifty Shades of Grey.

The story continues with Dorothy having to take Sophia to the doctor, but with Sophia’s dislike of visiting the doctor, Dorothy has to promise to take her to Disneyland instead. Meanwhile, Rose is trying to get someone to help her write a song for the Miami Tourist Board competition.

Written and produced by Canadians Neil Gooding and Matthew Henderson, this witty show offers up snappy banter performed by character perfect actors and their puppets.

While Thank You For Being A Friend may be a tribute, it’s not just for fans of The Golden Girls. There are jokes relevant to the show and the characters within them, but this adaption makes it easy for those unfamiliar with the show to quickly understand the dynamic of the characters. These four crotchety old women debate ethical issues of the day, while at the same time keeping things light and humorous with modern pop culture references.

From the opening chords of the iconic intro song to the final bows, Thank You For Being A Friend will take you back to the warm, charming home of these four single women, so get your tickets before they’re gone.

Thank You For Being A Friend is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for students, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).