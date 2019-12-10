Eve Daniell ‘Home for Christmas’ with concert at Chemainus Dec. 15

Fans and friends can enjoy Daniell's exciting voice in the warm atmosphere of St. Michael's

Chemainus Classical Concerts presents Home for Christmas featuring soprano Eve Daniell with Rykie Avenant accompanying her on the piano.

The show takes place Sunday, Dec. 15, starting at 2 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church in the centre of Mural Town.

Daniell, who has been described as “a real find” by Opera Magazine, truly is home for Christmas, returning to her beloved Valley with a festive program to brighten the season.

Joined by Avenant at the piano, she offers a selection of oratorio arias, English art songs and seasonal favourites in her signature warm and engaging manner.

Tickets at the door are $20 for adults, while anyone under 18 gets in for $10.

If you want to buy them in advance, seats are $18 each. Call 250-748-8383 or check the list of ticket outlets on https://chemainusclassicalconcerts.ca/