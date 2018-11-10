Ethan Ardelli Quartet takes over Thursday night jazz

Another concert awaits jazz aficionados at The Avalanche Bar this Thursday when Toronto-based drummer and composer Ethen Ardelli leads his ensemble for a two-hour concert, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Another concert awaits jazz aficionados at The Avalanche Bar this Thursday when Toronto-based drummer and composer Ethen Ardelli leads his ensemble for a two-hour concert, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

If you appreciate cool, West Coast-style classy relaxing jazz, this is the concert for you.

Our concert is the westernmost of 13 venues in Nathan’s cross-Canada tour, and we’re proud to be on the national circuit. This is just one more measure of the calibre of jazz that the society is able to offer at reasonable prices.

Admission to this performance is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. For more information about the complete 2018-19 calendar of jazz performances, visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com.

Please note: Tickets for Maureen Washington’s Dec. 20 Christmas Concert will be for sale this Nov.15. Ticket prices are: $20 for members, $25 for non-members.